A million Kyiv residents without electricity. Zelensky awaits action plan for January 21

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 21, a clear list of actions and solutions to resolve the situation with energy and heat supply in the regions is expected. He said this reported during his evening video address.

According to him, in Kyiv alone, as of the evening of January 20, more than a million consumers were without electricity as a result of Russia's new attack. More than 4,000 apartment buildings are without heat.

The President emphasized that all efforts should be directed to alleviate the situation. Officials, local authorities, heads of energy and other state campaigns should be in Ukraine and work on the ground.

In addition, there should be maximum coordination with business on how to redistribute generation in such a way that people can feel the situation stabilized. During the meeting on January 20, he asked a number of questions to which he expects answers.

"Government officials should make non-linear proposals that will protect lives and how to restructure work – how to support people, how to support business... The government is personally responsible for this – tomorrow I expect a specific, clear list of actions and decisions," Zelenskyy emphasized.