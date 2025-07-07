A munitions depot has caught fire in Mykolaiv Oblast – detonation has begun

The preliminary cause of the ammunition depot fire is the ignition of dry grass.

Mykolaiv Oblast (Illustrative photo: wikipedia.org)

On July 7, a fire broke out at an ammunition storage site in Mykolaiv Oblast. There are isolated detonations occurring, according to the Southern Defense Forces.

The fire started around 10:00 AM. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, but according to preliminary information, it is not related to enemy shelling.

The fire likely started from burning dry grass.

"The warehouse is located outside of populated areas. There is no threat to the local population, but we ask everyone to stay in a safe place," the statement said.

It is also noted that the military command has established a commission to conduct a detailed investigation of this incident.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Kim, reported around 10:58 that the explosions in the region were not related to shelling.