The damage caused by the gas pipeline rupture amounts to over $75 million

Illustrative photo: Main Intelligence Directorate

On the evening of July 10, an explosion and fire occurred on a main gas pipeline in the Russian city of Langepas, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of the Tyumen Oblast, Russia. The pipeline serves enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Chelyabinsk, Orenburg, and Sverdlovsk regions. This was reported by... LIGA.net said a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

According to a source of LIGA.net, two pipes were damaged, containing more than 4 million cubic meters of gas.

"Since the price of 1000 cubic meters of gas is currently around $350, the amount of damage caused in just one instance is at least $1.3 million," he noted.

Due to the prolonged repairs and the cessation of gas supply, the total amount of losses will amount to almost $76 million.

"The work to restore and test the gas pipeline will take about a month, because the damaged pipes are located in a swampy area, which complicates the work of repair crews and will lead to a reduction in the volume of gas supply to 25 million cubic meters," the source clarified.

He noted that the incident had greatly frightened the local population.

"There's a feeling that when locals actively start advocating for their own independence from the center, such 'unexplained explosions' will cease, Siberians will no longer die for Putin's interests in the so-called 'special military operation,' and the region will flourish thanks to its natural resources," the LIGA.net source emphasized.