A shooting occurs at a reunion in the United States: one dead and one injured

Police detain one suspect, but another person could have opened fire at Lincoln University, prosecutor says

Lincoln University (Photo: university website)

On October 25, a shooting at a reunion at Lincoln University in the US state of Pennsylvania killed one person and injured six others, reported NBC News channel.

One person, believed to be armed, was detained, said district attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe. He said another person may have opened fire, but investigators are still trying to determine what happened.

The official did not provide details on a possible motive or what caused the shooting. He noted that state, local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating.

The attack took place before 21:30 local time after the crowd had left a football match and gathered near the school's International Cultural Center, the prosecutor added.

University police chief Mark Partee said the violence occurred when visitors gathered for part of the reunion festivities.

Witnesses told NBC that around 21:00, the crowd began to flee when the shooting was reported.

Lincoln University is one of the first educational institutions historically established for African Americans.

Earlier, on the evening of October 24, a shooting took place near Howard University, another historically black institution, in the US capital of Washington, DC. Five people were injured in the incident, but not life-threatening. None of the victims were students at the university, police said.