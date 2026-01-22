ABC: Trump plans to create Peace Council during Davos forum despite allies' warnings

Steve Witkoff said that more than two dozen states have already agreed to join the Peace Council

Donald Trump (Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA)

On Thursday, January 22, U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to sign an agreement on the establishment of the Peace Council. This was reported by the channel ABC News with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

More than two dozen countries have already accepted Trump's invitation to join the Peace Council, but none of the largest European allies of the United States has yet committed to it, and some have rejected the idea altogether.

Special Envoy of the United States Steve Witkoff said on Wednesday that up to 25 countries have accepted invitations to join the future organization.

"I think more than 20, maybe 25 world leaders have already accepted this offer," said Witkoff.

According to US officials, over the weekend, invitations were sent to more than 50 world leaders. A White House official said that about 30 countries are expected to join.

The initiative has provoked a cautious reaction from several US allies, who have not explicitly supported the council or accepted Trump's invitation, as leaders question the need for an alternative to the United Nations.

"I think that the Peace Council will be the most prestigious council in history, and it will do a lot of work that the UN should have done. And we will cooperate with the UN. But the Peace Council will be special. We will have peace," Trump said on January 21.

When a reporter at the White House asked Trump on Tuesday if the council would replace the UN, he replied: "Maybe."

France, Norway, and Sweden refused or expressed significant reservations about the council, while Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy abstained.

Among the countries that accepted Trump's invitation are Israel, Kosovo, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Armenia, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, and Jordan.

The White House has not released a full list of invitees. It is unclear how many countries will sign the agreement during the expected ceremony on Thursday.

The Peace Council was first established last year with a two-year mandate from the UN Security Council to govern and reconstruct Gaza, but the charter does not explicitly mention the enclave.

A copy of the draft charter seen by ABC News clearly shows that the Peace Council has a much broader mandate as an "international organization" and "peacekeeping body" that seeks to resolve world conflicts and ensure lasting peace, similar to the US-led alternative to the UN. Trump, who is expected to chair the council, could potentially hold the position for life.

"President Trump can hold the position of chairman until he resigns. However, a future US president can appoint a US representative to the council," said an unnamed US official.

The draft charter states that countries that accept the invitation will receive a three-year membership term, but permanent membership will be granted to states that contribute $1 billion in cash during the first year.

The U.S. official said the contributions are "voluntary" and should not be seen as an entry fee for joining. If member states decide to contribute money, the Peace Council "will put in place the highest financial control and oversight mechanisms."

The executive committee that will oversee the work of the council will include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney and the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.