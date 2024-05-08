NATO Admiral says Ukraine still can win war, Russia's progress not yet strategic

Rob Bauer said that the lack of support from the West has had consequences on the Ukrainian front and called for continued aid

Rob Bauer (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine still can win the war against Russia, as the occupiers have only limited successes, the head of NATO's Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said in an interview with the Belgian broadcaster VRT.

"It is not too late for Ukraine. The Russians have made progress, but it is still quite limited and not yet strategic," he said.

According to Bauer, the lack of support from the West has had consequences on the Ukrainian front.

"The most important thing is that we continue to provide aid. And the longer the war lasts, the more difficult this becomes. Many countries have been supplying weapons and ammunition from their stocks for two years now, but they are not infinite," the admiral said.

He added that in this situation, two things can be done: to "dig deeper" into one's supplies and to push even harder for the defense industry to produce much more and much faster.



