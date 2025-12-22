After meeting with Russians, Vitkoff believes in their desire for "peace". Dmitriev says Moscow is next

Steve Witkoff (Photo: ERA / Jim Lo Scalzo)

Special Envoy of the President of the United States Steve Witkoff on the results of meetings with the special representative of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Kirill Dmitriev called the talks "productive and constructive." He shared this opinion expressed in the network X.

"Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly appreciates the efforts and support of the United States in resolving the Ukrainian conflict and restoring global security," the statement said.

Vitkoff added that he was a member of the American delegation, Jared Kushner and White House staffer Josh Grunbaum.

In turn, Dmitriev, after the Miami talks, hinted that the next meeting between Russia and the United States might be held in Moscow.

"Thank you, Miami. Next time: Moscow," he wrote.

Witkoff also commented on the meetings with the Ukrainian delegation. He noted that over the past three days in Florida, representatives of Kyiv held several productive and constructive meetings with American and European partners. There was also a separate meeting in the US-Ukraine format, during which attention was paid to the issue of the Ukrainian economy:

→ further development of the 20-point plan;

→ harmonizing positions on a multilateral system of security guarantees;

→ coordinating positions on the US security guarantees for Ukraine;

→ further development of the economic development plan (prosperity plan).