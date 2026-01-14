Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry reports "serious concern" over drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea

Illustrative photo: Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Kazakhstan has held urgent meetings with European and American representatives and other partners following the January 13 drone attacks on tankers near the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium's marine terminal near Novorossiysk, Russia. About this reported Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agency expressed "serious concern" over drone attacks on three tankers en route to the CPC terminal on the Black Sea.

During emergency meetings with ambassadors from a number of European countries, as well as representatives of the United States and other international partners, Kazakhstan emphasized the "urgent need to take effective measures" to ensure the safe transportation of oil and gas resources, in particular by sea, in accordance with international law.

Among other things, Astana stated that the affected tankers had all the necessary permits and were equipped with appropriate identification systems.

Kazakhstan also called on partners to "work closely together" to develop joint measures to prevent such attacks in the future.

On the eve, it became known that unidentified drones hit three tankers operated by Greek companies that were heading to the terminal of an international consortium located in the territory of the aggressor country Russia.