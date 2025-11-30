Kazakhstan "worried" by strike on Russian terminal, but did not condemn attacks on Ukraine – Foreign Ministry

Kyiv responds to Kazakhstan's statement on striking a facility on the territory of the aggressor country

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Kazakhstan, which protested regarding the attack on the terminal of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the port of Novorossiysk, has not previously spoken about Russian strikes on Ukraine. About this noted Heorhiy Tykhyi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, Ukraine "took into account the concerns" of Kazakhstan regarding the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

"We emphasize that no actions of the Ukrainian side are directed against the Republic of Kazakhstan or other third parties – all Ukraine's efforts are aimed at repelling full-scale Russian aggression within the framework of the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter," the official said.

He added that the defenders, within the framework of well-defined and strategically sound defense operations, are systematically weakening Russia's military and industrial potential and depriving it of the means to wage a criminal war of aggression and kill Ukrainian people: "Ukraine strikes in response to the aggressor's strikes and attacks."

Tykhyi emphasized that the only factor of destabilization and the cause of security challenges in the Black Sea region and beyond is the Russian aggression.

"Against the backdrop of today's concerns, we would like to draw special attention to the absence of previous statements by the Kazakh side condemning the Russian strikes on civilians in Ukraine, residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and the energy system of our country, in particular, substations of Ukrainian nuclear power plants," the spokesman said, recalling the recent the massive attack of the occupiers in Ukraine on November 29.

The official added that Ukraine calls on all parties to direct their efforts to make the aggressor stop the war against Ukraine and its people as soon as possible.

"In conclusion, we reaffirm our unwavering respect for the Kazakh people and our commitment to developing friendly and pragmatic relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan, which are in line with the level of historically strong ties between our peoples," Tykhyi concluded.