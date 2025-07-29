After the ultimatum, Trump may give Russia more time or enter into new negotiations – Bezsmertnyi

The US president has his own internal understanding of the word "ultimatum," the diplomat said

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

After the expiration of the 10-12 day ultimatum Donald Trump in the case of Russia, the US president may give Moscow additional time or lead to another "negotiating deadlock." This opinion was expressed by a Ukrainian diplomat, former MP and former ambassador to Belarus (2010-2011) Roman Bezsmertnyi in a video interview LIGA.net.

"The fact is that by now everyone understands who Trump is. And his peculiarity is that he fills the information space in a variety of ways," the analyst said.

In his opinion, after the ultimatum expires, Trump can either give the dictator an additional "two days" to dictator Vladimir Putin, or to say that "the situation is so complicated and they [Russians and Ukrainians] hate each other so much that I did not foresee this course of events."

Also, Bezsmertnyi noted, Trump may propose "to turn down another street of a completely negotiated dead end," referring to the following initiatives by the leaders of China and Turkey Xi Jinping and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"In general, the system of international relations and foreign policy of many countries now has a factor of constant wandering. With the emergence of Trump, the wandering has reached a maximum," the diplomat explained.

According to him, this wandering factor sometimes dominates negotiations now, especially on Trump's part: "[In principle] it may be this way, or it may be that way. Words and concepts lose their meaning."

He noted that if we believe that "an ultimatum is a road to war," then the US president has some kind of internal understanding of this word.

"We see that the Russian ultimatum is met with a response to Donald Trump's ultimatum... [He gives] 50, 12 days, and after that there may be another 50, or maybe 20, or maybe three. Because this is Trump's interpretation of the world, international relations, and foreign policy," Bezsmertnyi added.

