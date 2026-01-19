Air Assault Forces: Pskov paratroopers suffer heavy losses in the Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian military reported on the consequences of active assault operations by the Russian Federation for the 76th division of the occupiers in Donetsk region

Illustrative photo: Airborne assault troops

Russian "Pskov paratroopers" suffered significant losses in the battles in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region. About this reported 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defenders reported that the defense operation of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk agglomeration continues.

"Since early December as a result of active assault operations, the operational reserve of the Russian Federation – units of the 76th Pskov Airborne Assault Division – has already suffered significant losses. This is forcing the enemy to deploy additional units to maintain its offensive potential. According to available information, Russia wants to replenish its losses in the Pokrovsk direction in several stages by the end of January," the statement said.

REFERENCE. 76th Pskov Division participates in armed aggression against Ukraine 76th Pskov Division participates in armed aggression against Ukraine since 2014

According to the corps, over the past week (January 12-18), Ukrainian defenders inflicted 370 occupants' killed and wounded on Russia, as well as destroyed and damaged 86 vehicles, 20 guns and self-propelled artillery systems, and destroyed and "landed" nearly 1,400 attack drones in this area.

In Pokrovsk itself, the military are holding back the invaders, who are trying to get to the northern part of the city, above the railroad, and gain a foothold with the help of small groups.

"Due to our countermeasures, the enemy is unable to amass sufficient forces in the industrial area in the northwest of the city. Thus, the enemy is not able to conduct open direct assaults on Hryshyno, which is currently one of the priority targets in the Pokrovsk agglomeration," the 7th Corps noted.

However, Russians continue to attempt to move through the forested areas in small infantry groups and approach Hryshyno from the south, the military said.

Map: Deepstate

They added that the defenders are also holding back the occupiers in the north of Myrnohrad.

Map: Deepstate

"Over the past week, the accumulation of enemy equipment has been recorded in the area of Novohrodivka, south of Myrnohrad. In the future, the enemy plans to use these forces and means to continue assault operations, in particular in "upper" Myrnohrad. The defense forces are working on timely detection and destruction of this equipment," the statement summarized.

Map: Deepstate

The 7th Corps also added a video showing the elimination of the invaders in this area: