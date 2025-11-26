Airplane carrying Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto denied landing in Bosnia because of support for Dodik

It was decided to deny the plane until Hungary respects the sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Peter Sijjarto (Photo: facebook.com/szijjarto.peter.official)

Military aircraft with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Siyarto was not allowed to land in the Bosnian Serb Republic on November 26. About this reported minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zukan Helez.

"I refused to give consent to the landing of a Hungarian military plane at the Banja Luka airport, which was to be accompanied by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto," he wrote.

Helez noted that Hungary did not provide an explanation for why Siyarto was on board the plane, which wanted to land in Banja Luka, the main city of the autonomous Serbian Republic.

The reason for the denial of the right to land was that Szijjártó and the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban previously openly supported the pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik in actions that allegedly undermine the sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"As Minister of Defense, I am obliged to defend the constitutional order, laws and interests of the country. That is why I have decided not to approve this flight until full transparency and respect for our country is ensured," Helez concluded.

By information according to the Hungarian newspaper Telex, Szijjártó visited neighboring Serbia to discuss details of how Hungary can help Belgrade after the suspension of crude oil supplies from Croatia.

Dodik himself and his ally Sinisha Karan met with Orban in Budapest on November 26.