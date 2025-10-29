The US lifts sanctions on pro-Russian Dodik and his entourage. He thanks Trump

The US Treasury Department has lifted restrictions on only 48 individuals and legal entities

Milorad Dodik (Photo: x.com/MiloradDodik)

The United States has lifted sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader and former Republika Srpska president Milorad Dodik. This is stated in the message of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury.

Sanctions were also lifted against his allies, family members and related companies. For example, the list includes the current Speaker of the Republika Srpska Parliament, Nenad Stevandić, and his predecessor in this position, Radovan Visković (December 18, 2018 – August 18, 2025), member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Željka Cvijanović, and others.

A total of 48 individuals and legal entities previously sanctioned for destabilizing the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and undermining the Dayton Peace Accords were removed from the list.

The reasons why the US decided to lift sanctions against Dodik and his associates were not announced by the Ministry of Finance.

Dodik thanked US President Donald Trump, , calling the decision "a righting of a great injustice".

"The decision to lift the sanctions is not only a legal but also a moral rehabilitation of the truth about Republika Srpska and all those who serve it with dignity. Once again, it has been shown that everything that was said against us was a lie and propaganda, on which the big mess created by Christian Schmidt was built – a mess that now needs to be cleaned up," he wrote on the social network.