Pro-Russian Dodik is stripped of his mandate as president of Republika Srpska
The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has decided to deprive Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik of the mandate of President of Republika Srpska. About this reports n1 TV channel.
The meeting was held in absentia. It was attended by three members of the commission, and four more expressed their support for the decision in advance, which was unanimously approved.
CEC member Suad Arnautovic clarified that the decision is not yet final and will come into force only after the deadline for filing an appeal.
This process can take from one to two months.
- january 11, 2023 Dodik announces Ukrainian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vasilije Kirilic "an undesirable person in Republika Srpska".
- on March 30, US Secretary of State Blinken stated that Dodik is going the authoritarian route dictator Putin.
- october 20, USA imposed sanctions against Dodik's children and related companies.
- march 12 Dodik appealed to Russia with a request for assistance after the Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued a warrant for his arrest.
