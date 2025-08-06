Pro-Russian Dodik is stripped of his mandate as president of Republika Srpska

Milorad Dodik (Photo: FEHIM DEMIR/EPA)

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has decided to deprive Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik of the mandate of President of Republika Srpska. About this reports n1 TV channel.

The meeting was held in absentia. It was attended by three members of the commission, and four more expressed their support for the decision in advance, which was unanimously approved.

CEC member Suad Arnautovic clarified that the decision is not yet final and will come into force only after the deadline for filing an appeal.

This process can take from one to two months.