Airplane with Hagseth returned to Britain due to a crack in the windshield

The plane carrying Hughes was returning to the United States after he had attended a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels

Pete Hegseth (Photo: EPA)

Airplane with the head of the Pentagon By Pete Hagseth made an unscheduled landing in the UK due to a cracked windshield. About reported uS Department of Defense spokesman Sean Parnell.

He said that Hughes's plane made an unscheduled landing in the UK due to a crack in the windshield. The Boeing landed in accordance with standard procedures, and all passengers, including the American minister, are safe.

Hagseth himself wrotei told him that "everything was fine," and the flight continued.

The plane carrying the American minister was returning to the United States after he took part in the meetings of defense ministers nATO countries in Brussels.