Bloomberg: Trump plane nearly collides with passenger flight en route to Britain

Spirit Airlines' Airbus A321 gets too close to Air Force One's presidential flight

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

A Spirit Airlines passenger plane came dangerously close to a Boeing 747, which US President Donald Trump was on his way to London. The incident occurred in the skies of New York, reports Bloomberg.

Airbus A321 flight Spirit 1300, flying from Fort Lauderdale to Boston, was at a similar altitude and trajectory to Air Force One over Long Island.

The air traffic controller noticed the approach and tried several times to warn the Spirit crew to change course, repeating the command sharply: "Spirit 1300, turn 20 degrees to the right. Now!"

The planes remained at a safe distance of several miles, but the situation attracted attention on social media because of the presidential plane and the harsh remarks of the controller.

AIR FORCE ONE and Spirit Airlines flt NK1300 got too close over Long Island, New York for Air Traffic Control and get's yelled at including getting told "GET OFF THE IPAD"! 😂



Eventually, the Spirit crew followed the command and confirmed the route change. The controller clarified: "Spirit 1300, move off your left wing 6-8 miles. It's a 747. I think you can see who it is."

In the end, he reminded the pilots once again, "Pay attention! Move away from the iPad!".

The US Federal Aviation Administration stated that it was aware of social media posts about the incident and confirmed that there were no safety issues.

"The required distance between the aircraft was maintained," the US aviation regulator said in an emailed statement, Bloomberg reports.

Spirit also said that the plane followed air traffic control procedures and instructions during the flight and made a safe landing in Boston.

"Safety is always our top priority," the airline said in an email.