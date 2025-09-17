Politico: Allies expect King Charles to influence Trump on Ukraine support

Dialogue on increasing pressure on Russia can take place in an informal setting

King Charles III (Photo: EPA/NEIL HALL)

Ukraine's allies may have enlisted Britain's King Charles III, to help persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russia. This is reported by Politico, citing unnamed interlocutors.

A senior British Defense Ministry official said the king is "very close" to the details of the ceasefire talks and to the president himself Vladimir Zelensky. However, there is no certainty that the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine will be included in Trump's visit. Nevertheless, political and royal aides expect it to be discussed informally.

A former senior British diplomat said that although Charles III does not speak out publicly on issues of governance, he "knows how to find other ways to express his point of view.".

Trump is expected to spend the night at Windsor Castle, where he will be given a carriage ride through the estate and lunch in the state dining room. He will then take part in a ceremonial state banquet.

"It would not be surprising if the king used the opportunity to privately urge the president to support Ukraine more effectively," said the anonymous ex-diplomat .

Interlocutors expect that Charles III may "nod toward Ukraine" during a speech at a state banquet. But for the most part, diplomacy is likely to take place behind closed doors.