Sibiga calls the attack on Ukrainians in Poland "outrageous" and instructs consuls

Minister instructed Ukrainian consuls from Wroclaw to respond promptly to the incident of beating Ukrainians in Poznan

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: ERA / Mykola Tys)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga called the situation in the Polish city of Poznan, where two Ukrainian citizens were attacked, "outrageous". He said this wrote on Facebook.

"Verbal and physical threats motivated by national intolerance are absolutely unacceptable and require a tough response," he wrote.

The minister instructed the Ukrainian consuls in Wroclaw to respond promptly, find out all the circumstances of the incident and protect the rights of the victims. According to Sybiga, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw is in constant contact with local competent authorities and keeps the situation under control.

"We thank the Polish law enforcement for their immediate response, we look forward to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring proper protection of the rights of Ukrainian citizens," the Foreign Minister added.

Incident occurred recently in the Polish city of Poznan. A Ukrainian citizen and his companion were attacked in a tram. It all started with verbal abuse and ended with a beating.

on December 14, police announced the arrest of the suspects. The detainees were two Poles, both 27 years old. One of them is a resident of Poznan, the other is from the suburbs.