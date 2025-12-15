Two men beat Ukrainians in a tram in Poznan: attackers detained – video

Two Poles began to aggressively treat the couple when they heard them speaking Ukrainian

Recently, a citizen of Ukraine and his companion were attacked in the Polish city of Poznan, and the attackers have already been detained by law enforcement. This was reported by city councilor Andrzej Prendek and the Polish police press service.

The official witnessed the incident and posted the video. December 11 Prendke reported in the social network X that two aggressive men attacked a Ukrainian man and his companion on the tram #13 in Poznan because they spoke Ukrainian.

It all started with rude insults, when they told him: "Leave our women alone," and then immediately threw him to the ground and began kicking him. A woman who was trying to protect the Ukrainian was also hit.

The passengers reacted first verbally, and then by trying to push the men away from the Ukrainian when they attacked him.

"In response, we heard: "You have to be on our side, we are doing this for you," and they also threatened to attack us. When the injured couple got off the tram, I went with them, offering to help them call the police and gather witnesses – unfortunately, the couple refused," Prendke wrote.

He added that he left the victims a number to call if they changed their minds. The official explained that he published the video of the incident as a warning and to identify the attackers, emphasizing the inadmissibility of such actions.

On Sunday, December 14, the police said the police arrested the suspects despite the absence of a complaint.

Law enforcement officials commented TVN 24 reported that the detainees were two Poles, both 27 years old. One of them is a resident of Poznan, the other is from its suburbs. The police clarified that both would be held responsible for the crime of discrimination.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

Sytuacja sprzed chwili in tramway No. 13 in Poznan. Dwójka agresywnych mężczyzn zaczepiła Ukrainska z partnerką za to, ze... rozmawiał z nią po ukrainską.Zaczęło się od wulgarnych wyzwisk, kazaniu "zostawić nasze kobiety" a następnie, zaraz po drugim nagraniu, rzucili go na ziemię 1/4 pic.twitter.com/GmIwGHS9xB - Andrzej Prendke (@A_Prendke) December 11, 2025

In October 2025, in Switzerland, Russian-speaking man attacked a Ukrainian family on a train. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry appealed to law enforcement.