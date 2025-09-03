Airplane with Lithuanian president failed to land on time due to an advertising drone

Air traffic was resumed when it became known that the drone posed no threat

Gitanas Nauseda (Illustrative photo: Olivier Matthys / EPA)

On the evening of September 2, the plane with the president of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda could not land in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on time because of a drone launched for advertising purposes. This was reported by the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the country, reports Delfi media.

Takeoffs and landings at Vilnius Airport were temporarily suspended after the airport security service informed Air Navigation that a suspicious drone had been spotted in the Liepkalnis area.

Liepkalnis is located near the airport and has a winter and summer amusement park:

Air traffic was resumed when it became known that the drone posed no threat.

According to the relevant Ministry, the UAVs were flown for advertising purposes and did not comply with the established requirements.

The circumstances of the incident are currently being established by the relevant services.

"Strict security rules apply to air traffic, so the ministry will soon convene a meeting of representatives of Lithuanian airports and Air Navigation to assess security measures and plans for the future, and find out what needs to be improved," the ministry said in a statement.