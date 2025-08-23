Airports in different cities in Russia are paralyzed due to drone attacks

About 40 flights are delayed in St. Petersburg, the airline is forced to change its flight schedule

Sheremetyevo Airport (Illustrative photo: ktbbeton)

In a number of Russian cities, airports have been restricted, with planes no longer accepting or departing. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the alleged downing of a drone flying toward the Russian capital.

According to a representative of Rosaviation, temporary restrictions were imposed at the airports of Penza, Kazan, Izhevsk, Samara, Tambov, Pulkovo (St. Petersburg), Nizhnekamsk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Sheremetyevo (Moscow). The probable cause is an attack by unknown drones.

At St. Petersburg airport, restrictions were introduced around 14:00 and lifted only after 21:00. As a result, about 40 flights were delayed.

Due to the ban on acceptance and production of aircraft, Russian Airlines was forced to adjust flight schedules at airports in the center of the country and in St. Petersburg.

The mayor of Moscow said that a single drone was allegedly flying toward the capital and was shot down. Emergency services are "working at the site of the crash site". And the vice-governor of St. Petersburg reported alleged damage to glass in the Gulf Lights residential complex as a result of "neutralizing a drone."

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that from 14:00 to 17:00, 32 drones were allegedly shot down over the Kaluga, Bryansk, Novgorod, Leningrad, Tver, Smolensk, and Tula regions.