On the night of August 23, Russia's Volgograd region was subjected to a massive drone attack, the region's governor, Andrey Bocharov, said. The occupiers' resources are circulating videos allegedly showing a strike on the town of Petrov Val (the footage contains foul language, 18+).

Traditionally, the head of the Russian region wrote that the drone attack was repelled by the air defense forces of the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense.

Bocharov claims that one of the drones allegedly crashed in the town of Petrov Val, damaging the windows of a house, and that there was a fire in the region due to falling debris, which was localized; three people were reported injured in the region.

Meanwhile, Russian propaganda outlet Astra, citing local residents, writes that a fire broke out in the area of the local railway station after the drone attack (video, allegedly from the scene, is at the beginning of the text).

The distance from Petrov Val to the front line is more than 500 kilometers in a straight line:

Residents of the villages of Ilsky and Afipsky in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation also reported about explosions. In early August, oil refineries were hit there, and in the last a sabotage was carried out in a military unit, the interlocutor said LIGA.net. Damage to the Ilsky refinery confirmed and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the drone attack on Russia on August 23.