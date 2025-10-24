Allies may decide on "reparations loan" by Christmas – Danish Prime Minister

The head of the European Commission said that options for a "reparations loan" for Ukraine will be presented in the near future

Mette Frederiksen (Photo: x.com/Statsmin)

The European Union may decide on a "reparations loan" for Ukraine before Christmas (December 25). This was stated by Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

According to him, this is primarily a political decision, but there are technical details as well.

"I think we have to work in such a way that we have a solution by Christmas. So that we can secure funding for Ukraine for the next years," Frederiksen said .

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, that Europe is moving forward with a "reparations loan" and that options will be presented in the near future.

"Pressure remains the only language that Russia understands, and coordinated sanctions with our allies and friends are key to bringing Putin to the table. We discussed urgent energy support as winter approaches, as well as the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense," she added .