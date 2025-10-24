Allies may decide on "reparations loan" by Christmas – Danish Prime Minister
The European Union may decide on a "reparations loan" for Ukraine before Christmas (December 25). This was stated by Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.at a press conference after the meeting of the "coalition of the willing"
According to him, this is primarily a political decision, but there are technical details as well.
"I think we have to work in such a way that we have a solution by Christmas. So that we can secure funding for Ukraine for the next years," Frederiksen said .
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, that Europe is moving forward with a "reparations loan" and that options will be presented in the near future.
"Pressure remains the only language that Russia understands, and coordinated sanctions with our allies and friends are key to bringing Putin to the table. We discussed urgent energy support as winter approaches, as well as the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense," she added .
- on October 23, the Belgian prime minister voiced three key requirements to support a "reparations loan" to Kyiv, noting that it was an unprecedented step.
- The same day, Bloomberg reported that the EU postponed a decision on a "reparations loan" to Ukraine using Russian assets until December.
