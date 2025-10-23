EU postpones decision on 'reparations loan' to Ukraine using Russian assets – Bloomberg

The agency's interlocutors said that the goal is to approve a final loan agreement for Kyiv by the end of 2025

The European Union postponed until December its decision to use the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to help Ukraine, declares Bloomberg agency, citing informed sources.

According to them, EU leaders asked the European Commission to prepare a decision for consideration at the next summit.

The interlocutors added that the goal is to reach a final agreement by the end of 2025.

The media notes that the postponement of the decision on these funds occurred after Belgium (where most of Russia's frozen assets are kept) wanted more guarantees that it would not be responsible for the risks associated with the €140 billion "reparations loan" to Ukraine.