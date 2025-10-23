EU postpones decision on 'reparations loan' to Ukraine using Russian assets – Bloomberg
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
The European Union postponed until December its decision to use the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to help Ukraine, declares Bloomberg agency, citing informed sources.
According to them, EU leaders asked the European Commission to prepare a decision for consideration at the next summit.
The interlocutors added that the goal is to reach a final agreement by the end of 2025.
The media notes that the postponement of the decision on these funds occurred after Belgium (where most of Russia's frozen assets are kept) wanted more guarantees that it would not be responsible for the risks associated with the €140 billion "reparations loan" to Ukraine.
- On October 22, on the eve of the EU leaders' summit in Brussels, the head of European diplomacy Kallas said at the event will be discussed granting Kyiv such a loan, which could send important signals to Ukraine, as well as to Russia and the United States.
- The very next day, the Belgian prime minister announced three key requirements to support a "reparations loan" for Kyiv, noting that this is an unprecedented step.
- President Zelenskyy stated that it is important for Ukraine that funds from frozen Russian assets are partially spent on financing the production of long-range weapons. Meanwhile, the Swedish prime minister said that in return for this assistance, Ukraine could pay for the purchase of Gripen fighters.
