Almost 1500 children evacuated from potentially dangerous area of Dnipropetrovs'k region

Forced evacuation is being prepared from three more communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Evacuation (Illustrative photo: SES)

Since April 2025, about 1,500 children have been forcibly evacuated from certain districts of the Dnipro region where hostilities are taking place nearby. This was reported to LIGA.net by the regional military administration in response to an information request.

From the Velykomykhailivska, Malomykhailivska, Mezhivska and Novopavlivska territorial communities of the Synelnykivskyi district, 948 children have already been forcibly evacuated to safe places. Evacuation is complete there.

Forced evacuation from the settlements of the Sloviansk territorial community is still ongoing. As of July 24, 478 children have already been evacuated, with 11 more to go.

A project of forced evacuation from the settlements of Pokrovska, Velykomykhailivska and Malomykhailivska territorial communities is also awaiting approval.

As of July 23, a total of 9,653 people, 34.9% of the total population, have left the settlements of Sinelnyk district that are classified as areas of possible hostilities. Among them are 2,475 children (76.6% of the total), 471 people with disabilities (59.1% of the total) and 55 single persons (57.9%).