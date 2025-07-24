Evacuation zone for children expanded in Donetsk region: list of settlements

More than 900 children will be evacuated, Donetsk Regional Military Administration clarifies

Evacuation (Illustrative photo: SES)

On July 24, the zone of forced evacuation of children was once again expanded in Donetsk region, with the city of Dobropillya included in the list. About it reported vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

The decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies.

The evacuation of children will take place in Pokrovsk district:

→ from the city of Dobropillia;

→ villages of Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Rubizhne of the Dobropillia community;

→ villages of Dobropillia, Nadiya, Novokryvorizhzhia, Novomariivka, Novofedorivka, Raksha of the Kryvyi Rih community of Pokrovskyi district.

Filashkin emphasized that there are approximately 928 children in these settlements.

He instructed the local authorities, heads of the ODA structural units, in coordination with law enforcement, to organize the proper evacuation of the families of these children as soon as possible and to provide proper living conditions in a safer territory of Ukraine.

Map: DeepState