Evacuation zone expanded in Kherson region: list of settlements

The evacuation zones include areas that are constantly under Russian shelling and drone attacks

Kherson (Illustrative photo: Ukrinform)

The list of settlements subject to mandatory evacuation has been expanded in the Kherson region. Families with children are prohibited from entering these areas, , said Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson regional military administration.

According to the head of the JMA, following the Kherson Defense Council on July 24, it was decided to update the list of settlements from which mandatory evacuation was announced.

In Kherson community, the following are subject to mandatory evacuation:

← Inzhenerne village;

← Komyshany starosta;

← Sadivskyi starosta;

← Antonivka starosta.

Some areas in Kherson are also subject to mandatory evacuation:

← Korabel neighborhood (Island);

← Yantarny-1 neighborhood;

← Yantarnyi-2 neighborhood;

← Andriy Orlov, Hretska, Soborna, Perekopska streets;

← all streets and alleys down to the Dnipro.