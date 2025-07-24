Evacuation zone expanded in Kherson region: list of settlements
The list of settlements subject to mandatory evacuation has been expanded in the Kherson region. Families with children are prohibited from entering these areas, , said Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson regional military administration.
According to the head of the JMA, following the Kherson Defense Council on July 24, it was decided to update the list of settlements from which mandatory evacuation was announced.
In Kherson community, the following are subject to mandatory evacuation:
← Inzhenerne village;
← Komyshany starosta;
← Sadivskyi starosta;
← Antonivka starosta.
Some areas in Kherson are also subject to mandatory evacuation:
← Korabel neighborhood (Island);
← Yantarny-1 neighborhood;
← Yantarnyi-2 neighborhood;
← Andriy Orlov, Hretska, Soborna, Perekopska streets;
← all streets and alleys down to the Dnipro.
- Russians regularly attack Kherson and the right bank of the region. On July 9, they killed a one-year-old boy with a drone and injured the child's grandmother in the village of Pravdyne. Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defenders managed to destroy the occupiers responsible for this attack .
- On July 23, the city military administration reported in response to a request from LIGA.net that as of the second half of July, Russian occupiers, using air bombs and drones, , had injured and killed more people in Kherson than in the entire year 2024.
Comments (0)