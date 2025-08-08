Almost 60 Chinese aircraft and 10 ships were spotted near the island in Taiwan
On the morning of August 8, Taiwan spotted 57 aircraft, six vessels and four ships of the Chinese Navy and Coast Guard near the island. About reports Taiwan's Ministry of Defense on the social network X.
The ministry noted that 38 Chinese aircraft, including fighters, bombers, support aircraft, and drones, had crossed the centerline of the Taiwan Strait.
The aircraft entered the northern, central, southwestern, and eastern air defense zones of Taiwan, approaching the island from all sides.
The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense added that there was no violation of Chinese airspace or entry into the maritime areas adjacent to the island.
- In March, China arranged military exercises near Taiwan and called them "punishment for separatism." Beijing conducts such actions on a regular basis.
- on May 26, the FT wrote that China has strengthened its ability to a potential attack on Taiwan through accelerated air operations, new artillery systems, and more capable airborne units.
- june 23, China accused Taiwan's President Lai Tsingde of "heresy", hostility and provocation after the speech about the island's sovereignty.
Comments (0)