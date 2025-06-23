China accuses Taiwan president of spreading 'heresy' over sovereignty speech

Lai Tsinde (Photo: DANIEL CENG/EPA)

China has accused Taiwan President Lai Tsing-de of "heresy," hostility and provocation after a speech on the island's sovereignty, Reuters reports .

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the People's Republic of China responded to Lai's Sunday evening speech, in which he stated that there is historical and legal evidence for the independence of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

"It was a mixture of errors and heresies on Taiwan independence, full of hostility and provocation. The false fabrications fabricated by Lam Qingde contrary to history, reality and jurisprudence will only be swept into the dustbin of history," the department said in a statement.

Lai has repeatedly stated that because the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or speak on its behalf.