Almost 80 drones and missiles attack Ukraine overnight, most shot down

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo: Anatoliy Shtefan)

Ukrainian forces intercepted 67 Shahed kamikaze drones and one missile during an overnight attack by Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

In a statement, the Air Force Command reported that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 76 air assault weapons overnight on September 29. Ukrainian military forces successfully shot down one missile and 67 Shahed suicide drones.

According to the military, the enemy attacked with:

→ One Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ One guided air-launched missile Kh-59/69 from the territory of temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast;

→ One anti-radar missile Kh-31P from the Black Sea;

→ 73 Shahed drones from Kursk, Yeysk, and Oryol areas in Russia.

Defense Forces shot down 67 enemy drones and one Kh-59/69 missile. Air defense systems were active in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

It is known that one Russian drone flew towards Belarus, and three others were suppressed by electronic warfare in the northern regions of Ukraine. One drone remains in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations are ongoing.

Overnight on September 27, Russian forces attempted to attack Kyiv with Shahed strike drones, with about 15 being shot down on the outskirts of the city.

On Saturday morning, Russians struck a hospital in Sumy with two Shahed drones, resulting in the deaths of nine people.