Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey: Istanbul's role in the de-occupation of Crimea deserves to be appreciated

Turkey and Erdogan are publicly discussing affairs on the peninsula not with Russia, but with Ukraine

Nariman Dzhelialov and Recep Erdogan (Photo: turkiye.mfa.gov.ua

Turkey's role in the de-occupation of Crimea could be significant. This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine in Istanbul Nariman Dzhelialov in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Most importantly, he said, Turkey supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and provides assistance. We are talking about joint humanitarian projects, such as the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children from frontline cities, military-technical cooperation, and diplomatic support from Istanbul.

"Although this assistance is different from the one we receive from our European partners, it is no less important," Dzhelialov said .

As for the Crimean Platform, Turkish President Recep Erdogan has never attended in person, but every year he sends a video message. His latest address differs from the previous ones, said Ambassador.

"First, he called the events in Ukraine a 'war' rather than a 'conflict' or a 'crisis,' which is a significant progress from a diplomatic point of view. Second, he clearly stated that under international law Crimea should be part of Ukraine. This is a very powerful statement... Although Turkey's steps may seem less active than those of some European partners, we have to take into account the whole context," said Dzhelialov .

According to him, the topic of Crimea and the Crimean Tatars is present in every conversation Erdogan has with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials. And Ukraine should make the most of it.

"Turkey's position is very important, especially in a situation where Russia is trying to avoid the topic of Crimea in every way possible. Turkey is talking about Crimea not with the Russians, but with Ukraine, guided by international law. This role deserves to be appreciated," the ambassador said .