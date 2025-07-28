Erdogan: The peace table will be set in Turkey, and this bloody war will end

The Turkish leader believes that peace in Ukraine will be achieved in the near future

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: tccb.gov.tr)

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan He is confident that Russia and Ukraine will soon reach peace through Ankara's mediation. He said this... stated / declared / said after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Presidential Complex.

"Just as a negotiation table was set up in Istanbul, a peace table will also be set up in Turkey in the near future, and this bloody war will end," Erdogan said.

He emphasized that Turkey has repeatedly offered to organize a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

"We believe that this war must end now," Erdogan said.

He stated that Turkey has been pursuing a "balanced, fair and peace-making policy" in Ukraine since the first day of the war.

"The grain corridor agreement, the exchange of prisoners, and the meetings that took place in cities such as Istanbul and Antalya are the result of our belief in peace," the Turkish leader said.