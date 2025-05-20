American analyst Dickinson: Putin bought himself a month to attack by talking to Trump

Dixon believes that the US president does not care at what cost a ceasefire will be achieved for Ukraine

Peter Dickinson (Photo: academy.ssu)

After talking with US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will intensify his offensive at the front and attacks in the rear, as he is confident of his impunity. This opinion was expressed by Atlantic Council researcher Peter Dickinson in a comment to LIGA.net .

Dixon believes that Trump does not plan to move forward with Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on new anti-Russian sanctions, which Putin would take advantage of.

"I don't think Trump will dismiss the sanctions that are in the Senate. Trump will say he's succeeded, that he's moving the peace process forward. And then, a month later, he'll say again that he's losing patience and getting frustrated. For now, Putin has simply bought himself at least two weeks or a month. In the meantime, the war will escalate, the Russian offensive will be even more active, the bombing of Ukrainian cities will be worse," Dickinson said.

According to the analyst, the US president supports this development of events because of his indifference to the results of the Russian-Ukrainian war for Kyiv.

"For Trump, the peace process does not have the goal of Ukraine's continued existence, but only of ending the war, no matter what the outcome. It could be Ukraine's collapse, it could be victory. The main thing is that there is no more fire on the front and no one accuses him of not keeping his promises," Dickinson said.