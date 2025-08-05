According to the pastor, Americans should understand that supporting Ukraine is the "America First" policy

Mark Burns (Photo: wikimedia.org)

American pastor Mark Burns, who is called the personal spiritual adviser to the US president Donald Trumpsaid that he and the US President are victims of fake news about Ukraine from the liberal media. He said this said in an interview with LIGA.net.

Burns admitted that he used to believe in common claims heard on both the left and the conservative side, such as that Ukraine allegedly persecutes churches, does not allow religious freedom, that Ukrainians are racists, neo-Nazis, and that the country is deeply corrupt.

"I always thought that conservative media didn't do this, but it turned out that the information about Ukraine was completely false on the right as well," he said.

Burns also said that there was a widespread belief among American conservatives that the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports liberal Democrats – through appearances at Democratic events in the United States. This gave MAGA supporters the impression that the war in Ukraine was not their side.

"It made it easier for me, as a MAGA supporter, to think that we shouldn't get involved in this war," said the pastor.

After his trip to Ukraine, the pastor's opinion changed. According to him, it was influenced by three things: the kindness of Ukrainians, religious freedom, and the atrocities of Russians that he saw personally.

"The propaganda made us think that Ukrainians are evil and deserve to be destroyed. But this is absolutely not true... I saw with my own eyes real atrocities that are not shown on Fox News. I saw real crimes in Ukraine," he said.

According to the pastor, Americans should understand that supporting Ukraine is the "America First" policy.

"If we don't stop Russia now, it will go after Moldova, the Baltic states, which are NATO members. That means American soldiers on the front lines and essentially World War III," Burns said.

He believes that Trump's deterrence policy, including the deployment of nuclear submarines, is aimed precisely at preventing global conflict.

"Supporting Ukraine today is not just about helping another country. It is about protecting America's interests, fulfilling our promises from 1994, when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons, and preventing World War III. We have to stop Russia now, before it threatens the lives of our soldiers," the pastor concluded.