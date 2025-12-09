An airplane (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On Tuesday, December 9, an An-22 military transport aircraft crashed in the Ivanovo region of Russia, none of the crew survived. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state and the propaganda resource Shot.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the plane crashed during an overflight after being repaired. It crashed in a deserted area.

A search and rescue team flew to the crash site to determine the fate of the crew. A commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces also flew to the site.

At the same time, Shot writes that the accident occurred in the Furmanovsky district, with seven crew members on board.

The plane crashed near the Uvodsk reservoir. Fragments of the plane were found in the water and on the ground. According to propagandists, none of the crew survived.

REFERENCE The AN-22 "Antey" is a Soviet heavy military transport aircraft designed by the Antonov Design Bureau in the 1960s. It was the world's first production transport aircraft with turboprop engines of this capacity. The airplane was designed to transport large equipment, troops, and humanitarian supplies over intercontinental distances. It was characterized by high cross-country ability and the ability to operate from unprepared airfields.