An earthquake occurred in the Poltava region – map

On the night of July 1, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred in the Poltava region, near the village of Karpusi, about 10 kilometers from the regional center. This was reported by the Main Center for Special Control.

"At 01:23:29, the Main Center for Special Control registered an earthquake in the area of the village of Karpusi, Poltava district, Poltava region, with a magnitude of 3.1 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of seven kilometers," the center for special control stated.

Analysts also added that, according to the generally accepted classification of earthquakes, the tremors recorded at night are considered imperceptible.