Earthquake hits Turkey: 14-year-old girl killed, dozens injured

On the night of June 3, an earthquake struck the coast of Turkey, leaving one dead and dozens injured. This was reported by Associated Press with reference to local authorities.

The Office of Disasters and Emergency Situations reported that the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 occurred at 02:17, its epicenter was in the Mediterranean Sea, near the popular resort of Marmaris. The tremors were felt in neighboring regions, including the Greek island of Rhodes.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya said the 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital where she died as a result of what he called an "anxiety attack.".

According to him, almost 70 people were injured. They were injured after jumping out of windows or balconies in panic. He added that there were no reports of damage to buildings.