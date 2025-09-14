An emergency situation occurred in the Kyiv region. Explosions were heard, the railroad was damaged

The explosions were not related to Russia's attack, the regional military administration clarified

Railroad (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of September 14, an emergency situation occurred in the Fastiv district of Kyiv region. As a result, the railway infrastructure was damaged and a number of trains were rerouted, reported head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

At about 01:28, Kalashnyk said that the explosions heard by residents of the region were not related to an enemy air attack. No enemy air targets were recorded within the Kyiv region.

He later reported an emergency. He noted that the three women needed medical attention – they had an acute stress reaction. They were accompanied by an emergency medical team on the train to the capital.

Due to the damage to the railroad, a transfer of passengers of the train No. 73 Kharkiv-Premyshl to Kyiv was organized. The first part was transferred by bus, and the rest later by train, which continued on a different route.

At Ukrzaliznytsia notedthe Ministry of Transportation announced that trains on the Koziatyn and Berdychiv lines will temporarily run through Korosten, while trains on the Fastiv line will be detoured through Myronivka and Trypillia-Dniprovske stations.

In addition, the routes of the Kyiv-Chelm, Kyiv-Kamianets-Podilskyi, Sumy/Chernihiv-Rakhiv, and Kramatorsk/Harkiv-Lviv trains were changed.

Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays and rerouting of a number of passenger trains due to damage to infrastructure near Kyiv.

According to the company, a number of trains that run through Boyarka station, will run on a changed route.