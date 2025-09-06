Russia's attack disrupts railroad near Sloviansk, delays trains
In the morning of September 6, Russia attacked the railway infrastructure of Donetsk region. As a result, a section near Sloviansk was de-energized, reported in Ukrzaliznytsia.
Suburban and long-distance trains are delayed due to the power outage.
"For the nearest flights to Kramatorsk, it is possible to use reserve diesel locomotives and buses in certain areas," UZ said.
Damage assessment is currently underway, which will determine the timing of the restoration of the railway infrastructure.
- on August 30, the railway in Kyiv region was also damaged, More than 20 domestic and international trains were delayed due to the Russian attack.
- On September 3, Russia attacked the railway in Znamianka with 25 drones, injuring five people.
