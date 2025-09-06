Russia's attack disrupts railroad near Sloviansk, delays trains

Diesel locomotives and buses may be used to transport passengers to Kramatorsk

Sloviansk railway station (Illustrative photo: wikimapia)

In the morning of September 6, Russia attacked the railway infrastructure of Donetsk region. As a result, a section near Sloviansk was de-energized, reported in Ukrzaliznytsia.

Suburban and long-distance trains are delayed due to the power outage.

"For the nearest flights to Kramatorsk, it is possible to use reserve diesel locomotives and buses in certain areas," UZ said.

Damage assessment is currently underway, which will determine the timing of the restoration of the railway infrastructure.