An enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group was trying to break through to Pokrovsk, but was destroyed – Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief briefed the President on the operational situation at the front

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Facebook of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

A Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group attempted to infiltrate Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, but was exposed and destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by...reported / announced / notified / informed / said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief reported to the President. To Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the operational situation on the front.

"The main focus is on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions, where our soldiers bravely hold back the intensified onslaught and destroy the Russian aggressor," Syrskyi wrote.

According to him, the occupiers continue to use the tactics of small infantry groups in their attempts to capture Pokrovsk.

"Today, an enemy reconnaissance and sabotage group tried to break into the city, but was exposed and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. Our Pokrovsk continues to steadfastly hold the defense," the general stated.

Syryskyi emphasized that this week he has reason to particularly commend the combat work of several units fighting on different sections of the front.

On the Pokrovsk direction, these are the Special Operations Forces and the 59th Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

On the Novopavlivske direction – the 5th Assault Brigade and units of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.