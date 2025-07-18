Shmygal met with Syrskyi, preparing for a new supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal met with the Commander-in-Chief, General By Oleksandr Syrskyi and discussed plans for supplying weapons to the Defense Forces. This was reported by Shmygal.reported / announced / notified / informed / said in the Telegram channel.
Also present at the meeting was the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Andriy Hnatov.
The participants discussed the situation on the front, increasing Ukraine's defense independence, and the needs of the military.
"We are preparing a new supply of weapons for our defenders, in particular with the support of international partners," Shmygal said.
The discussion also focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of the Russian offensive.
"It is important that any offensive attempts by the enemy are shattered against the might of the Ukrainian army," the Minister of Defense wrote.
- Verkhovna Rada appointed former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal the new Minister of Defence on July 17.
- July 18, Shmygal held his first meeting as Minister of Defense with his deputies, as well as met with the president By Zelenskyy.
