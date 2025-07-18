Shmygal met with Syrskyi, preparing for a new supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The first meeting between the newly appointed Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief took place

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Denys Shmyhal and Andriy Hnatov (Photo: Telegram of Denys Shmyhal)

Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal met with the Commander-in-Chief, General By Oleksandr Syrskyi and discussed plans for supplying weapons to the Defense Forces. This was reported by Shmygal.reported / announced / notified / informed / said in the Telegram channel.

Also present at the meeting was the Chief of the General Staff, Major General Andriy Hnatov.

The participants discussed the situation on the front, increasing Ukraine's defense independence, and the needs of the military.

"We are preparing a new supply of weapons for our defenders, in particular with the support of international partners," Shmygal said.

The discussion also focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of the Russian offensive.

"It is important that any offensive attempts by the enemy are shattered against the might of the Ukrainian army," the Minister of Defense wrote.