An office of the manufacturer of anti-aircraft missile systems NASAMS has opened in Ukraine

NASAMS system (Photo: manufacturer Kongsberg / Flickr)

An office of the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, which manufactures NASAMS air defense missile systems, has opened in Ukraine. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

NASAMS systems are already in service with the Ukrainian military. Now, Umerov noted, Ukraine, in cooperation with Kongsberg, is focusing on the development of joint projects in the field of air defense.

The Minister announced new solutions based on NASAMS: "To strengthen the protection of the population and critical infrastructure."

"The opening of the office is another step in the development of the partnership between Ukraine, Norway and Kongsberg. Together we will implement projects in the field of interceptor production, strengthening air defense and maritime protection – areas in which Kongsberg is a world leader," the official noted.

According to him, this will also open up new opportunities for cooperation between engineers from Ukraine and Norway: "On increasing the efficiency of existing weapons and introducing innovations."

Ukraine is counting on practical results from this cooperation "in the near future," Umerov said.