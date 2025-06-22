An office of the manufacturer of anti-aircraft missile systems NASAMS has opened in Ukraine
An office of the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, which manufactures NASAMS air defense missile systems, has opened in Ukraine. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
NASAMS systems are already in service with the Ukrainian military. Now, Umerov noted, Ukraine, in cooperation with Kongsberg, is focusing on the development of joint projects in the field of air defense.
The Minister announced new solutions based on NASAMS: "To strengthen the protection of the population and critical infrastructure."
"The opening of the office is another step in the development of the partnership between Ukraine, Norway and Kongsberg. Together we will implement projects in the field of interceptor production, strengthening air defense and maritime protection – areas in which Kongsberg is a world leader," the official noted.
According to him, this will also open up new opportunities for cooperation between engineers from Ukraine and Norway: "On increasing the efficiency of existing weapons and introducing innovations."
Ukraine is counting on practical results from this cooperation "in the near future," Umerov said.
- In early June, President Zelenskyy, speaking at the Ramstein meeting, stated that air defense systems such as NASAMS and IRIS-T can be produced in Ukraine.
- Analyst Badrak reported in an article for LIGA.net that Ukraine has its own privately developed air defense system, but its serial production is being slowed down due to the position of the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense. The agency itself stated that it also purchases air defense systems from Ukrainian manufacturers.
- In the same text, the expert stated that the Ministry of Defense is wasting chances to strengthen air defense provided by Western partners, and cited two relevant cases.