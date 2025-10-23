An unknown drone exploded in Kazakhstan: reaction of the Ministry of Defense

An explosion of a UAV of unknown origin was recorded in the Burlin region of Kazakhstan, bordering Russia

The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan (Photo: Telegram channel of the Ministry)

An unknown drone explodes in Kazakhstan, reported country's Ministry of Defense on Thursday, October 23.

"An explosion of an unmanned aerial vehicle of unknown origin was recorded in the Burlinsky district of the West Kazakhstan region. The wreckage was found in a remote area, outside the area of population residence. No casualties or material damage were reported," the statement said.

Read also Russia has started dropping jet bombs on Ukraine. How they work and what to expect next

The Kazakhstani Defense Ministry noted that it is conducting inspections together with the relevant state authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the drone.

The agency reported that it has taken additional measures to strengthen airspace control and prevent unauthorized crossing of the border by airborne objects.

"Consultations are being held with foreign partners who could potentially own these devices," the Defense Ministry summarized.

It does not specify with which countries such contacts are conducted.

Burlinsky district is located on the Kazakhstan-Russia border and borders the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation: