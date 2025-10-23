An unknown drone exploded in Kazakhstan: reaction of the Ministry of Defense
An unknown drone explodes in Kazakhstan, reported country's Ministry of Defense on Thursday, October 23.
"An explosion of an unmanned aerial vehicle of unknown origin was recorded in the Burlinsky district of the West Kazakhstan region. The wreckage was found in a remote area, outside the area of population residence. No casualties or material damage were reported," the statement said.
The Kazakhstani Defense Ministry noted that it is conducting inspections together with the relevant state authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident and the origin of the drone.
The agency reported that it has taken additional measures to strengthen airspace control and prevent unauthorized crossing of the border by airborne objects.
"Consultations are being held with foreign partners who could potentially own these devices," the Defense Ministry summarized.
It does not specify with which countries such contacts are conducted.
Burlinsky district is located on the Kazakhstan-Russia border and borders the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation:
- Earlier, on October 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the occupiers' gas processing plant in Orenburg, as well as the Novokuibyshevsk refinery and fuel and lubricants base in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.
- On October 21, it was reported that the attack on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant led to a significant reduction in gas production at the Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field in western Kazakhstan.
