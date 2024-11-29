Analyst Dickinson on Trump envoy Keith Kellogg: He will pressure Kyiv but listen to it

Keith Kellogg (Photo by ERA/SARAH SILBIGER)

Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump as special envoy for resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, is one of the best potential appointments for Ukraine, according to Atlantic Council analyst Peter Dickinson.

The analyst believes Kellogg could exert pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin by threatening to provide Ukraine with all possible U.S. weapons (delivering some in advance) and by warning of a potential collapse in oil prices. As a carrot, Kellogg might offer the prospect of easing sanctions.

Dickinson expects Kellogg to pressure Kyiv but also take into account the views of Ukrainian authorities. He will likely focus on preventing Ukraine's defeat and ensuring sustainable peace.

Regarding how Kellogg might compel Putin to negotiate, Dickinson outlined three potential stick-and-carrot strategies.

"First, the United States could show Putin it's ready to provide Ukraine with significantly more weapons, delivering something effective upfront to demonstrate seriousness and promising more if Putin doesn't comply. Second, the United States could threaten to collapse global oil prices, signaling a willingness to harm Russia's economy. Third, as a carrot, the United States might offer the possibility of sanction relief," the analyst said.



