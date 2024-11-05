Another deputy defense minister dismissed

Yuriy Dzhyhyr (Photo: press service of the Servant of the People)

The Ukrainian government has dismissed Yuriy Dzhyhyr from the position of Deputy Defense Minister, as announced by a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Tuesday.

Dzhyhyr served as the Deputy Defense Minister under Rustem Umerov for just over a year, starting on September 27, 2023. Umerov himself took office on September 6 of the same year.

From 2015 to 2017, Dzhyhyr served as an advisor to the Minister of Finance. Between 2016 and 2018, he was an advisor to the acting Minister of Health, working on the development and implementation of healthcare financing reforms. In July 2018, Dzhyhyr was appointed Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine. In 2020, he returned to support further reforms in state financing and human capital development in Ukraine as a consultant for international development organizations.

On October 1, the government dismissed Deputy Defense Minister Stanislav Hayder and State Secretary of the Ministry Liudmyla Darahan.