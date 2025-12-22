"Another shameful act of Russia". Lithuanian Foreign Minister demands release of people from Grabovske

Vilnius calls on international organizations not to remain silent in the face of Russia's criminal actions against international law

Kęstutis Budris (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys condemned the abduction by Russia of about 50 Ukrainian civilians from the village of Grabovske, Sumy region. The Lithuanian Foreign Minister posted the following message published in the social network X.

He stated that Lithuania strongly condemns the abduction of more than 50 Ukrainian civilians, many of them elderly, from Grabovske by the Russian occupiers.

Vilnius demands that Russia immediately release the people and ensure their safe return home.

"This targeted attack on mostly elderly residents once again demonstrates Russia's extreme cynicism and shows that it has no boundaries. This is a war crime, and Russia will not escape responsibility for this and all other crimes committed against Ukraine," Budrys wrote.

He stated that Russia is not interested in either a ceasefire or a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. Russia is doing everything it can to disrupt international efforts to end the war.

"The abduction of civilians from the village of Grabovske is another shameful act of Russia in this direction," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister added.

He is convinced that Russia's terrorist actions should not be seen as a new normal. The Geneva Conventions and their protocols are still in force, no one has denounced them, and the mandates of international organizations are still valid, no one has canceled them.

Lithuania called on each such organization to remain faithful to its mandate and not to remain silent in the face of Russia's criminal actions against international law, against Ukraine and against the Ukrainian civilian population.

On December 20, the head of the village of Grabovske in Sumy region reported that about 50 residents took out to the Russian Federation. Earlier, civilians signed refusals to be evacuated.

IN THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE confirmed incident. According to them, the Defense Forces withdrew from several positions in the area of Hrabovske.

