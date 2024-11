They discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power, an AP source said

Kamala Harris (Photo by David Muse/EPA)

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has congratulated Republican Donald Trump on his election victory, according to the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source from Harris's team.

The source noted that Harris discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power with Trump, though no further details of the conversation were provided.

Harris is expected to deliver a public concession speech soon.