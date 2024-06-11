Argentine President changes plans to attend Ukraine Peace Summit

Javier Milei (Photo: ERA)

Argentine President Javier Milei has made a last-minute decision to attend the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland this weekend, reversing his previous plans, after a specific request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to La Nacion.

Argentine journalists report that Milei decided within a few hours to change his route and fly from Italy to Switzerland to participate in the summit on Saturday, June 15, an event organized at the initiative of Zelenskyy.

According to sources, Milei reconsidered his plans after a "specific request" from Zelenskyy.

According to Clarin, Zelenskyy sent a special message to the Argentine president urging him to attend at least the opening ceremony of the summit.

On June 7, La Nacion reported that Milei would not be able to attend the summit due to "other plans" scheduled for that time.

