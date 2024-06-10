Ukraine Peace Summit: Top leaders from half of 90 participating countries to attend

The final list of participants in the meeting in Switzerland is expected by June 14

Viola Amherd (Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA)

Ninety countries and organizations, half of which are European, have confirmed their participation in the Ukraine Peace Summit on June 15-16, according to Swiss President Viola Amherd during a press conference in Bern, as reported by The Washington Post.

Amherd noted that most summit participants will be top leaders of the world's countries, with around half represented at the level of heads of state or government, along with a few organizations such as the UN.

Approximately 160 invitations were sent out, with 90 countries and organizations officially confirming their attendance. The head of state stated that this outcome is not a "disappointment" for her government.

Swiss authorities expect the final list of attendees by June 14.

According to Amherd, the summit aims to chart a path toward potential peace.

"This is not about propaganda. This is about the basis of humanitarian aid provided by Switzerland, based on fostering peace (and) to provide a platform to initiate a dialogue," she said.

