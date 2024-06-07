No peace agreement expected to be signed at Global Peace Summit, says Swiss president

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16

Viola Amherd (Photo: EPA)

Swiss President Viola Amherd believes that the Global Peace Summit is only the beginning of further negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine, and a peace agreement will not be signed at the end of the conference, she said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The Swiss leader is convinced that in order to achieve peace, "both sides must be at the negotiating table", and emphasized that Russia is not participating in the summit.

"It is clear to us that we will not sign a peace agreement at the end of the conference," she said, adding that Russia could also be present at a possible next conference.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, said earlier that his country will participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.

On April 24, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia wants to disrupt the Global Peace Summit and has a plan to do it.

On May 14, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the end of the war in Ukraine will not be discussed at the event in Switzerland.

On May 21, Zelenskyy named three main points that will be on the agenda at the Global Peace Summit.

On June 2, the president announced that 160 countries of the world have already confirmed their participation in the summit.